Paetongtarn says govt has no plan to send back Cambodian workers

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Sunday confirmed that her government has no policy to deport Cambodian workers amid ongoing tensions and a border dispute between the two neighbouring countries.

Paetongtarn was responding to a statement by the Cambodian government, which announced it was ready to repatriate Cambodian workers currently employed in Thailand.

In a message posted on her Facebook and X (Twitter) pages, the Thai prime minister stated:

“Thailand is open to diversity. We welcome foreign workers and provide proper welfare for those who come to work lawfully. We always uphold the principles of human rights.”