Paetongtarn calls meeting to outline Thai stance following JBC talks

The meeting, held at Phitsanulok Mansion near Government House in Bangkok, aimed to establish guidelines for future action.
Among those attending were Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, and Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattapol Nakpanit.
Also present were Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, chief of defence forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC).
At 2pm the same day, the NSC convened a separate meeting with relevant agencies to assess the situation following Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s announcement to halt the purchase of telecommunications signals and electricity from Thailand.
The meeting focused on five key issues: