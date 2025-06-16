Paetongtarn calls meeting to outline Thai stance following JBC talks

MONDAY, JUNE 16, 2025

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday summoned key officials to discuss the outcome of last weekend’s Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting.

The meeting, held at Phitsanulok Mansion near Government House in Bangkok, aimed to establish guidelines for future action.

Among those attending were Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, and Deputy Defence Minister Gen Nattapol Nakpanit.

 Also present were Gen Songwit Noonpakdee, chief of defence forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, and Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC).

At 2pm the same day, the NSC convened a separate meeting with relevant agencies to assess the situation following Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s announcement to halt the purchase of telecommunications signals and electricity from Thailand.

The meeting focused on five key issues:

  • Current data on telecommunications and electricity sales to Cambodia
  • Response measures following Cambodia’s decision to cease these purchases
  • Potential impacts of the Cambodian measures
  • Legal considerations and operational obstacles
  • Proposed next steps for Thailand’s policy and response
