Manet answers Thai accusations of ‘unprofessional’ politics

Speaking at the closing of the June 17 National Scout Conference in Phnom Penh this afternoon, Manet stated that sharing information on social media is the fastest way to inform the public, which is why world leaders regularly use it.

“Thai politicians accuse me and [Senate president] Hun Sen of unprofessional politics, saying we conduct politics via Facebook. What does that mean, unprofessional politics? They imply we should not discuss things via Facebook, which they think is ineffective,” he said.