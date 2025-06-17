Hun Sen mocks: “Only thieves fear the court”

Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, urged the international community—particularly those who cherish peace and reject war—to support Cambodia’s legal case at the ICJ.
Hun Sen framed Cambodia’s move as not merely a legal strategy but a moral position in the face of rising regional tension. “Only thieves fear the court. If one is innocent, there is no need to fear justice,” he declared, adding that Cambodia’s approach is rooted in peaceful, lawful resolution through bilateral dialogue and international mechanisms, not military confrontation.
Hun Sen called on countries adhering to international law to support Cambodia's initiative, drawing comparisons with past ASEAN cases, such as those involving Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, which have all brought territorial disputes before the ICJ.
He stressed that Cambodia’s claim is grounded in maps, particularly the 1907 French-Siam Treaty map recognised by the ICJ in its 1962 judgment on Preah Vihear.
Cambodia refuses to negotiate on border checkpoint closures
Hun Sen also criticised Thailand’s unilateral closure of border crossings without prior notification. While Thailand has now expressed interest in reopening the checkpoints, Cambodia rejected any suggestion of bilateral negotiation on the issue, asserting that it was Thailand that violated the agreement and should therefore reverse the decision unconditionally.
He warned that if Thailand fails to reopen the border as previously agreed, Cambodia will respond by banning all imports of Thai fruits and vegetables across its border.
Call for Cambodians to return home
Hun Sen urged Cambodian nationals living in Thailand—particularly undocumented workers and scholarship students—to return home to avoid racial discrimination, promising state support and employment opportunities upon their return. He pledged that students would be granted full scholarships within Cambodia.
Peace through law, not force
Hun Sen reiterated Cambodia’s commitment to peace and international law:
“If you’re clean, you don’t fear the court. Only the guilty do.”
This remark, now gaining traction as a political catchphrase, underscores Cambodia’s decision to seek justice through legal means rather than military conflict, reinforcing its image as a nation committed to lawful dispute resolution.
Hun Sen concluded that while Cambodia may have suffered territorial losses in the past, it will no longer remain silent in the face of what it perceives as Thai ambitions to claim historically Cambodian land. By seeking resolution through the ICJ, Cambodia aims to defend not just territory, but national dignity and legal legitimacy on the world stage.