Hun Sen mocks: “Only thieves fear the court”

Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate, urged the international community—particularly those who cherish peace and reject war—to support Cambodia’s legal case at the ICJ.

Hun Sen framed Cambodia’s move as not merely a legal strategy but a moral position in the face of rising regional tension. “Only thieves fear the court. If one is innocent, there is no need to fear justice,” he declared, adding that Cambodia’s approach is rooted in peaceful, lawful resolution through bilateral dialogue and international mechanisms, not military confrontation.

Hun Sen called on countries adhering to international law to support Cambodia's initiative, drawing comparisons with past ASEAN cases, such as those involving Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore, which have all brought territorial disputes before the ICJ.