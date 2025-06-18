Royal Thai Army shows support for 2nd Army Region chief after audio clip leak

Additionally, the SMART Soldiers Strong ARMY page posted a message stating, “...to defend the country, preserve the nation’s honour, and protect the public’s resources…” which is the duty of every Thai citizen as outlined in the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand.

The message also extended encouragement to Lt Gen Boonsin and all soldiers, as well as Thai citizens, who are currently safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and honour in line with their rights and duties.

It continued: "The land of Thailand was not gained by mere words but through the breath and lives of our ancestors, who sacrificed their final moments to protect it. Every drop of blood shed is a testament to how much they loved and treasured this land."

The message concluded with a call to protect and honour this legacy with hearts full of loyalty, stating: "This land is not just our temporary home, but the future for our children. We must preserve it so that they can stand proud, side by side with the tricolour flag, for generations to come."