Royal Thai Army shows support for 2nd Army Region chief after audio clip leak

The clip, which involved a conversation between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, mentioned the 2nd Army Region chief, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang.
In response, various military units, such as the Directorate of Civil Affairs, posted messages on their Facebook pages, quoting a royal proclamation from King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) about the dignity of soldiers. The proclamation highlighted that:
Additionally, the SMART Soldiers Strong ARMY page posted a message stating, “...to defend the country, preserve the nation’s honour, and protect the public’s resources…” which is the duty of every Thai citizen as outlined in the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand.
The message also extended encouragement to Lt Gen Boonsin and all soldiers, as well as Thai citizens, who are currently safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and honour in line with their rights and duties.
It continued: "The land of Thailand was not gained by mere words but through the breath and lives of our ancestors, who sacrificed their final moments to protect it. Every drop of blood shed is a testament to how much they loved and treasured this land."
The message concluded with a call to protect and honour this legacy with hearts full of loyalty, stating: "This land is not just our temporary home, but the future for our children. We must preserve it so that they can stand proud, side by side with the tricolour flag, for generations to come."
The LED display on the Army Research and Development Office building in front of the Thai Army Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok also displayed an image of Lt Gen Boonsin along with a message of encouragement.
Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army Facebook page posted a message stating that no matter the circumstances, the army is ready to stand firm in defending the nation’s sovereignty, alongside the hashtag #Save2ndArmyRegionChief.