Hun Sen shares photos of Paetongtarn visiting former PM\'s rooms in Phnom Penh

According to Cambodia’s Fresh News agency, Hun Sen revealed on his Facebook page that he and the Cambodian government had provided shelter to both former Thai Prime Ministers, Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, during their political challenges in Thailand.
During Paetongtarn’s official visit to Cambodia in April, she met with Hun Sen’s family and dined at his home.
Before leaving, she requested to see the two rooms specially reserved for her father and aunt, named Thaksin’s Room and Yingluck’s Room. She also took photographs and videos to document the visit.
However, Hun Sen noted that the long-standing friendship between the two families, which has lasted over 30 years, has recently been strained.
This tension followed the controversial leak of a private conversation between Hun Sen and Paetongtarn, reportedly by a Cambodian official, in retaliation for criticism suggesting that Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet lacked professionalism.