Democrat Party affirms continued coalition participation, urges review of ties with Cambodia

The Democrat Party on Friday issued a statement following a meeting of its executive committee, which discussed the current political situation. The meeting took place at 5:00 pm on Thursday (June 19).

The statement said the Democrat Party’s executive committee reached a unanimous agreement, which included the following points:

1. The Democrat Party confirmed its decision to remain a coalition partner in the government to continue managing the country's affairs and addressing the ongoing issues the nation faces.

2. The Democrat Party called on the government to reconsider its stance and approach to the Thai-Cambodian relations seriously, to ensure the protection of Thailand’s sovereignty, dignity, and national interests. The party emphasised the need to restore public confidence by acting transparently and swiftly.

3. The Democrat Party acknowledged the public’s concerns regarding the current situation, stressing that the government must listen to diverse opinions and quickly create a proper understanding among the people, encouraging national unity to overcome the ongoing crises.

4. The Democrat Party reaffirmed its commitment to the democratic system, with the King as head of state, and made clear that it does not support any political changes outside the democratic framework and constitutional provisions.