Democrat Party reaches consensus to remain in government coalition

Before the meeting, Chalermchai denied reports suggesting that the Democrat Party had been offered additional ministerial positions, stating that no such discussions had taken place and that he was unaware of the decisions made by other parties.

He confirmed that the Democrat Party operates independently and that the party's executive committee would make the final decision.

When asked about the opinions of senior party members on the matter, Chalermchai explained that the party's structure was already in place, and it was the responsibility of the executive committee to manage its operations.

Regarding public calls for the Democrat Party to withdraw from the coalition, Chalermchai acknowledged that there were both requests to leave and expressions of support, each with valid reasoning. He assured that the party would carefully consider all perspectives.