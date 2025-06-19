Democrat Party reaches consensus to remain in government coalition

Party leader Chalermchai Sri-on, who also serves as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, convened a meeting of the party’s executive committee to discuss the current political situation and decide whether to withdraw from or continue in the government coalition.
This decision comes in the wake of the leaked audio clip between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, which mentioned the commander of the 2nd Army Region.
Before the meeting, Chalermchai denied reports suggesting that the Democrat Party had been offered additional ministerial positions, stating that no such discussions had taken place and that he was unaware of the decisions made by other parties.
He confirmed that the Democrat Party operates independently and that the party's executive committee would make the final decision.
When asked about the opinions of senior party members on the matter, Chalermchai explained that the party's structure was already in place, and it was the responsibility of the executive committee to manage its operations.
Regarding public calls for the Democrat Party to withdraw from the coalition, Chalermchai acknowledged that there were both requests to leave and expressions of support, each with valid reasoning. He assured that the party would carefully consider all perspectives.
After the meeting, which lasted more than three hours, party spokeswoman Jenjira Rattanaphian stated that the decision made by the party's executive committee today was considered a consensus.
She clarified that the meeting was intended to discuss the political situation and that no discussions about ministerial positions took place.
Jenjira admitted that there were differing opinions during the meeting but emphasised that the party remained unified. She noted that everyone had the right to express their views, and the committee was open to hearing different opinions on such a sensitive issue, which impacts the country.
She reaffirmed that the party’s focus was on the people, and any decisions moving forward would prioritise their interests.
It was reported that the meeting reached a decision to "remain in the government coalition."