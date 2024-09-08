Over 2/3rds of voters in South oppose Democrat alliance with Pheu Thai

An opinion survey found that more than 68% of voters in 14 southern provinces are unhappy with the decision of the Democrat Party to join its long-time arch-rival Pheu Thai in a coalition government and more than 41% vowed not to vote for the party again.
The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) on September 2-3 among 1,310 residents, at least 18 years old, in 14 southern provinces.The results were announced on Sunday.
In the past, the South was known to be a stronghold of Thailand’s oldest party, the Democrat. But in recent years, the party’s popularity has been declining and it won only 25 House seats in the general election last year.
The Democrat, when it was led by veterans like Chuan Leekpai, Banyat Bantadtan and Abhisit Vejjajiva, considered the Pheu Thai, which is a successor of the disbanded Thai Rak Thai, as its arch-rival. Veteran Democrats abhor the so-called Thaksin regime.
But the current Democrat Party is controlled by newcomers Chalermchai Sri-on and Dechit Khaotong, who were elected as party leader and secretary-general in December respectively. The two led the Democrats to join the coalition government of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is Pheu Thai leader.
When asked whether they agreed with the Democrat joining the Pheu Thai coalition:
Asked whether they would vote for the Democrat in the next election: