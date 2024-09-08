Over 2/3rds of voters in South oppose Democrat alliance with Pheu Thai

An opinion survey found that more than 68% of voters in 14 southern provinces are unhappy with the decision of the Democrat Party to join its long-time arch-rival Pheu Thai in a coalition government and more than 41% vowed not to vote for the party again.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll) on September 2-3 among 1,310 residents, at least 18 years old, in 14 southern provinces.The results were announced on Sunday.

In the past, the South was known to be a stronghold of Thailand’s oldest party, the Democrat. But in recent years, the party’s popularity has been declining and it won only 25 House seats in the general election last year.