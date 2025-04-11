Public Health Ministry allows alcohol at Hua Lamphong for limited time

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin emphasised that the resolution applies exclusively to Hua Lamphong station and does not extend to other train stations. He noted that the responsibility for approving such events rests with the Public Health Minister.
The minister stated that the ministry will draft the necessary regulations and legislation, which will then be submitted to the Cabinet before being announced in the Royal Gazette. He confirmed that these regulations will not come into effect in time for this year’s Songkran festival.
Regarding the State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s proposal to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on trains, Somsak clarified that the committee has not yet considered the matter. He stressed that the proposal has not been rejected and will be reviewed by the committee in due course, with a unified approach.
Meanwhile, Panumas Yanwetsakul, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, explained that event organisers must seek permission from the Public Health Minister, who chairs the committee, to hold activities involving alcohol.
He added that the SRT has not been granted authority to approve such events, due to concerns about widespread and potentially excessive approvals.
“What is permitted are events where alcohol may be sold in small quantities for a short duration—this is not comparable to beer gardens, which typically operate for three to six months. The specific number of days for such events is still under consideration,” he explained.
Panumas also emphasised the need for measures to monitor these events, including the prohibition of alcohol consumption by minors.
In relation to a separate proposal regarding the sale of alcohol on five major Buddhist holidays in five designated areas, he said the department is currently gathering information to present to the minister, with the process expected to take approximately seven days.