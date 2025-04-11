Public Health Ministry allows alcohol at Hua Lamphong for limited time

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin emphasised that the resolution applies exclusively to Hua Lamphong station and does not extend to other train stations. He noted that the responsibility for approving such events rests with the Public Health Minister.

The minister stated that the ministry will draft the necessary regulations and legislation, which will then be submitted to the Cabinet before being announced in the Royal Gazette. He confirmed that these regulations will not come into effect in time for this year’s Songkran festival.

Regarding the State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s proposal to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages on trains, Somsak clarified that the committee has not yet considered the matter. He stressed that the proposal has not been rejected and will be reviewed by the committee in due course, with a unified approach.