Beer People Festival celebrates brewing and responsible drinking

Now in its third edition, the festival features over 400 alcohol manufacturers and sellers, aiming to promote the benefits of alcoholic beverages and responsible drinking. The event runs until Sunday, March 9.

Industry experts are hosting talks on the history of beer and spirits, discussing their role in global markets. In addition to alcoholic drinks, the festival explores the benefits of cannabis, balancing its potential advantages with its societal impact.

To encourage safe drinking habits, the event includes a “Drinker Resting Area” with blood alcohol content screening and free transportation services, ensuring attendees can return home safely.