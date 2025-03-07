Beer People Festival celebrates brewing and responsible drinking

Now in its third edition, the festival features over 400 alcohol manufacturers and sellers, aiming to promote the benefits of alcoholic beverages and responsible drinking. The event runs until Sunday, March 9.
Industry experts are hosting talks on the history of beer and spirits, discussing their role in global markets. In addition to alcoholic drinks, the festival explores the benefits of cannabis, balancing its potential advantages with its societal impact.
To encourage safe drinking habits, the event includes a “Drinker Resting Area” with blood alcohol content screening and free transportation services, ensuring attendees can return home safely.
Festival founder Thanakorn Tuamsahgeam highlighted the event’s significance in showcasing the Thai and global alcohol industry’s evolution.
“‘Beer People’ represents a community of beer and liquor lovers—brewers, drinkers, and sellers. We have created a new country called ‘Beer Country,’” he said.
This year’s event welcomes brands from South Korea, Japan, Iceland and Germany, with experts sharing insights into beer and spirits production for those interested in the industry.
“My goal is for this festival to become the Oktoberfest of Southeast Asia within the next decade,” Thanakorn said. “We want to promote a positive drinking culture and support free trade, believing we can shape a better future—one drink at a time.”