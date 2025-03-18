SRT’s request to sell alcohol on trains, at Hua Lamphong rejected again

The Alcohol Control Committee on Monday once again rejected the State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) request to sell alcoholic drinks on certain trains and at Hua Lamphong railway station.
Following the committee meeting, chaired by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Panumat Yannawetsakul, Director-General of the Disease Control Department, stated that the committee had asked the SRT to withdraw its request for further review before resubmitting it at the next meeting.
According to Panumat, the SRT had requested permission to allow the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages inside the air-conditioned hall at Hua Lamphong railway station, which is rented out for events. Additionally, the SRT sought approval for alcohol sales and consumption on chartered trains.
The Alcohol Control Committee had previously banned the sale and consumption of alcohol on trains and at railway stations nationwide following the 2014 rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl by a drunken man on a train.
Panumat said the committee rejected the SRT’s request due to concerns over the ambiguous definition of the trains where alcohol sales would be permitted. He noted that the lack of clarity could lead to differing interpretations, prompting the committee to ask the SRT to refine its proposal.
This marks the third time the Alcohol Control Committee has sent back the SRT’s request.
Meanwhile, Panumat stated that the committee approved the Public Health Ministry’s operational plan to deploy health volunteers to monitor high-risk groups for drink-driving during the long Songkran holiday next month.
The committee also approved a draft directive from the Prime Minister’s Office allowing 24-hour alcohol sales at international airports operating around the clock.
Additionally, hotels will be permitted to sell alcohol on a 24-hour basis after obtaining permission from their respective provincial governors.