SRT’s request to sell alcohol on trains, at Hua Lamphong rejected again

The Alcohol Control Committee on Monday once again rejected the State Railway of Thailand’s (SRT) request to sell alcoholic drinks on certain trains and at Hua Lamphong railway station.

Following the committee meeting, chaired by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, Panumat Yannawetsakul, Director-General of the Disease Control Department, stated that the committee had asked the SRT to withdraw its request for further review before resubmitting it at the next meeting.

According to Panumat, the SRT had requested permission to allow the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages inside the air-conditioned hall at Hua Lamphong railway station, which is rented out for events. Additionally, the SRT sought approval for alcohol sales and consumption on chartered trains.