House passes new alcohol control bill allowing advertisements

MP Chanin Rungthanakiart Welcomes Vote to Lift Advertising Ban

Following the final approval, Chanin expressed his gratitude in a Facebook post, thanking fellow MPs for supporting his proposal to lift the ban on alcoholic beverage advertisements.

“The ban on public relations for alcoholic drinks has been successfully lifted,” Chanin wrote.

He acknowledged that the advertising ban had caused long-standing difficulties for the public. For instance, social media users faced legal action for posting images that inadvertently displayed alcohol brand logos. Additionally, small-scale liquor producers were restricted from informing the public about their products.

Benefits for Small and Community-Based Liquor Producers

Chanin emphasised that amending Article 32 would enable small and community-based liquor producers to promote their products. This change could enhance the visibility of locally made beverages, contributing to their recognition as part of Thailand’s "soft power."

ThaiHealth’s Longstanding Opposition to Alcohol Advertising

The ban on alcohol advertisements has been in place for decades, driven by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), which has championed stricter alcohol control measures. ThaiHealth has advocated these policies out of concern that excessive alcohol consumption could lead to widespread health issues.

Historically, Thai politicians were reluctant to challenge the ban due to fears of being labelled as supporters of social vices. Loosening alcohol control measures could also be seen as contravening one of Buddhism’s five main precepts, which discourages alcohol consumption.

A Compromise Between Five Competing Bills

In his statement, Chanin clarified that the final version of the bill was a compromise, incorporating elements from five different proposals:

A bill from the Public Health Ministry, approved by the Cabinet.

A Pheu Thai Party bill, proposed by Chanin.

A bill from the Move Forward Party (now the People’s Party), proposed by Taopiphop Limjittrakorn.

A bill advocating stricter regulations, proposed by a network calling for tighter alcohol control.

A bill from a network seeking to relax alcohol regulations to promote business growth.

The Senate will now deliberate on the bill in three readings, determining its final implementation.

