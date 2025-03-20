House passes new alcohol control bill allowing advertisements

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted on Wednesday to pass a new alcoholic beverage control bill, permitting producers to advertise their products.
Following an intense debate on the Alcoholic Beverage Control Bill on Wednesday afternoon, Members of Parliament (MPs) cast 365 votes in favour, with none opposed, during the final reading at 4:02 pm. Three MPs abstained from voting.
Additionally, the House voted 356 to 2 to endorse the opinions of a special committee that had reviewed the bill. These opinions were annexed to the proposed legislation.
The new bill, comprising 38 articles, aims to replace the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act B.E. 2551 (2008), which imposes strict regulations on the sale and advertisement of alcoholic beverages. The bill will now proceed to the Senate for deliberation in three readings.
During the second reading, the House voted 371 to 1 to reject Article 32 as proposed by the majority of the vetting panel, which sought to maintain the ban on alcohol advertising. Instead, MPs accepted the proposal of Pheu Thai party-list MP Chanin Rungthanakiart, deputy chairman of the vetting panel, to permit alcohol advertisements.
Following the final approval, Chanin expressed his gratitude in a Facebook post, thanking fellow MPs for supporting his proposal to lift the ban on alcoholic beverage advertisements.
“The ban on public relations for alcoholic drinks has been successfully lifted,” Chanin wrote.
He acknowledged that the advertising ban had caused long-standing difficulties for the public. For instance, social media users faced legal action for posting images that inadvertently displayed alcohol brand logos. Additionally, small-scale liquor producers were restricted from informing the public about their products.
Chanin emphasised that amending Article 32 would enable small and community-based liquor producers to promote their products. This change could enhance the visibility of locally made beverages, contributing to their recognition as part of Thailand’s "soft power."
The ban on alcohol advertisements has been in place for decades, driven by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), which has championed stricter alcohol control measures. ThaiHealth has advocated these policies out of concern that excessive alcohol consumption could lead to widespread health issues.
Historically, Thai politicians were reluctant to challenge the ban due to fears of being labelled as supporters of social vices. Loosening alcohol control measures could also be seen as contravening one of Buddhism’s five main precepts, which discourages alcohol consumption.
In his statement, Chanin clarified that the final version of the bill was a compromise, incorporating elements from five different proposals:
The Senate will now deliberate on the bill in three readings, determining its final implementation.