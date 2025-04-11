Thailand welcomes 9.55 million foreign tourists in Q1 2025, Chinese remain no.1

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported that 9,549,004 foreign tourists entered Thailand during the first three months of 2025 (January 1–March 31), marking a modest 1.91% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
Despite the slow growth in foreign arrivals, tourism revenue surged by 10.47% year-on-year, generating 462.75 billion baht for local businesses, the ministry said.
The top 10 countries with the highest number of tourist arrivals to Thailand during the first quarter are:
China – 1,331,434
Malaysia – 1,153,496
Russia – 722,202
India – 543,770
South Korea – 497,930
Germany – 341,242
United Kingdom – 335,116
United States – 320,631
Japan – 316,744
France – 315,116
Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that TAT will hold discussions with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports regarding potential adjustments—either increases or reductions—to market-specific targets in response to current conditions.
“The Ministry and TAT are continuously assessing the international tourism outlook, especially following a series of negative external events during the first quarter that were beyond our control,” she said.
She noted that markets showing a decline in foreign arrivals include China and South Korea, while those showing positive trends include Japan, Europe, and the Middle East.
“However, the overall target for foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand remains at 39–40 million, as previously set by the government,” the governor added.