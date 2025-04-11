Thailand welcomes 9.55 million foreign tourists in Q1 2025, Chinese remain no.1

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported that 9,549,004 foreign tourists entered Thailand during the first three months of 2025 (January 1–March 31), marking a modest 1.91% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Despite the slow growth in foreign arrivals, tourism revenue surged by 10.47% year-on-year, generating 462.75 billion baht for local businesses, the ministry said.

The top 10 countries with the highest number of tourist arrivals to Thailand during the first quarter are:

China – 1,331,434

Malaysia – 1,153,496

Russia – 722,202

India – 543,770

South Korea – 497,930

Germany – 341,242

United Kingdom – 335,116

United States – 320,631

Japan – 316,744

France – 315,116