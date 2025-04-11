Thailand welcomes 9.55 million foreign tourists in Q1 2025, Chinese remain no.1

Despite the slow growth in foreign arrivals, tourism revenue surged by 10.47% year-on-year

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported that 9,549,004 foreign tourists entered Thailand during the first three months of 2025 (January 1–March 31), marking a modest 1.91% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Despite the slow growth in foreign arrivals, tourism revenue surged by 10.47% year-on-year, generating 462.75 billion baht for local businesses, the ministry said.

The top 10 countries with the highest number of tourist arrivals to Thailand during the first quarter are:

China – 1,331,434

Malaysia – 1,153,496

Russia – 722,202

India – 543,770

South Korea – 497,930

Germany – 341,242

United Kingdom – 335,116

United States – 320,631

Japan – 316,744

France – 315,116

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), stated that TAT will hold discussions with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports regarding potential adjustments—either increases or reductions—to market-specific targets in response to current conditions.

“The Ministry and TAT are continuously assessing the international tourism outlook, especially following a series of negative external events during the first quarter that were beyond our control,” she said.

She noted that markets showing a decline in foreign arrivals include China and South Korea, while those showing positive trends include Japan, Europe, and the Middle East.

“However, the overall target for foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand remains at 39–40 million, as previously set by the government,” the governor added.

