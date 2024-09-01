Democrat popularity plunges after move to join Pheu Thai-led coalition

The popularity of the Democrat Party has plunged among its supporters, while Pheu Thai’s popularity increased after the two former arch-rivals agreed to work on the same coalition government, an opinion survey has found.
The survey was carried out by the Super Poll researcher of Mahidol University’s Faculty of Public Health among 1,346 respondents around the country from August 29-31.
The two political foes announced last week that they would bury their past differences and work together in the coalition government.
In the results published on Sunday, Super Poll said that when it asked Democrat voters about the impact on popularity of the decision to join the Pheu Thai-led coalition, up to 60.1% said the party’s popularity plunged while 39.9% believed the party had become more popular.
When the same question was posed to Pheu Thai supporters, 80% said the party’s popularity increased while 19.6% said it dropped.
The Super Poll also found that most of the respondents were indifferent to the dissolution of the Move Forward Party, which was disbanded by the Constitutional Court on August 7.
The poll said 44.1% of the respondents said they felt nothing about the dissolution, while 29.7% said they were sorry and 26.2% said they were happy.