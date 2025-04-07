Soft loans offered to employers affected by earthquake damage

Employers whose factories or workplaces were damaged by the Myanmar earthquake on 28 March are now eligible for soft loans as part of government support measures, a government spokesman announced on Monday.

Karom Polpornklang, Deputy Government Spokesman, said that affected business owners can apply for loans through the Occupation Safety, Health and Environment Fund of the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare.

Loan Terms and Conditions

Karom explained that there is no upper limit on the loan amount. Businesses must repay the loans within five years at an interest rate of 2% per annum.