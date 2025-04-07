Suriya orders Highways dept to prepare roads nationwide for Songkran exodus

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has directed the Department of Highways to ensure that all major roads across Thailand are in good condition ahead of the anticipated surge in holiday traffic during the Songkran festival, which runs from 11 to 17 April.
Suriya emphasised the importance of road safety, stating that highways must be ready to support the large number of travellers heading home or visiting tourist destinations during the long holiday period.
Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Highways, said that 18 regional offices and 104 district offices have been instructed to ensure road safety during the holiday period.
The directives include:
Apirat added that traffic police will work with the department to introduce reversible traffic lanes where necessary to ease congestion.
The Department of Highways will also set up 423 service points in collaboration with other government agencies. These include:
Officials will be on duty 24/7 at these service points to provide route information, assist tired drivers, and offer free drinking water. In addition, 651 highway units nationwide will provide free toilet facilities for motorists.
To ease travel during the festive period, Suriya announced that the following motorways will be open free of charge: