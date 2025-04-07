Suriya orders Highways dept to prepare roads nationwide for Songkran exodus

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has directed the Department of Highways to ensure that all major roads across Thailand are in good condition ahead of the anticipated surge in holiday traffic during the Songkran festival, which runs from 11 to 17 April.

Suriya emphasised the importance of road safety, stating that highways must be ready to support the large number of travellers heading home or visiting tourist destinations during the long holiday period.

Highway Safety Measures Rolled Out Nationwide

Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Highways, said that 18 regional offices and 104 district offices have been instructed to ensure road safety during the holiday period.