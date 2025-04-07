Suriya orders Highways dept to prepare roads nationwide for Songkran exodus

MONDAY, APRIL 07, 2025

Transport Minister orders nationwide highway checks and toll-free routes to ensure safe, smooth travel during Songkran from 11–17 April.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has directed the Department of Highways to ensure that all major roads across Thailand are in good condition ahead of the anticipated surge in holiday traffic during the Songkran festival, which runs from 11 to 17 April.

Suriya emphasised the importance of road safety, stating that highways must be ready to support the large number of travellers heading home or visiting tourist destinations during the long holiday period.

Highway Safety Measures Rolled Out Nationwide

Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Highways, said that 18 regional offices and 104 district offices have been instructed to ensure road safety during the holiday period.

The directives include:

  • Inspecting traffic signs and traffic lights to ensure proper operation
  • Checking and repairing road lighting
  • Addressing dangerous curves or accident-prone areas
  • Repairing damaged road surfaces
  • Deploying mobile service vehicles to assist motorists in distress
  • Requiring contractors to suspend construction work during the Songkran holidays

Apirat added that traffic police will work with the department to introduce reversible traffic lanes where necessary to ease congestion.

Service Points and Facilities for Travellers

The Department of Highways will also set up 423 service points in collaboration with other government agencies. These include:

  • 205 service points managed by highway police
  • 88 designated rest areas for truck drivers

Officials will be on duty 24/7 at these service points to provide route information, assist tired drivers, and offer free drinking water. In addition, 651 highway units nationwide will provide free toilet facilities for motorists.

Toll-Free Motorways During Songkran

To ease travel during the festive period, Suriya announced that the following motorways will be open free of charge:

  • M7 Motorway (Bangkok–Ban Chang district, Rayong)
  • M9 Motorway (Kanchanaphisek Outer Ring Road: Bang Pa-in–Bang Pli and Phra Pradaeng–Bang Khun Thien)
  • M81 Motorway (Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi–Kanchanaburi): Construction is complete, but systems and toll booths have not yet been installed. This route will be toll-free throughout the Songkran holidays.
  • M6 Motorway (Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya–Nakhon Ratchasima): Although still under construction, the section from Hin Kong (Saraburi) to the Nakhon Ratchasima bypass road will be open for free use during the festival.
     
