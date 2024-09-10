Chalermchai defies poll, says Democrat Party will not lose support

Democrat supporters will not abandon the party in the next election just because it has joined the coalition led by its arch rival, the party leader declared in response to a recent opinion poll.

“Normally, I respect the results of opinion surveys, but this time, I’ll prove it wrong,” Chalermchai Sri-on said on Tuesday.

Though he did not mention the name of the pollster, it is assumed that he was referring to Nida Poll run by the National Institute of Development Administration.

On Sunday, Nida Poll announced the results of an opinion survey covering 1,310 voters in 14 provinces in the South, and 68% of the respondents said they were unhappy with the Democrat Party’s decision to join the Pheu Thai-led coalition.