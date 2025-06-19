Cambodia closes Chong An Ma border crossing on Thursday

Cambodia abruptly closed the temporary Chong An Ma border crossing on Thursday, prompting the Thai side to close the road leading to the border post in Ubon Ratchathani.
The temporary border crossing is located inside Khao Phra Wiharn National Park, in Ban Nam Yuen village, Tambon Zong, in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district.
The closure was reported by Thai Ruam Palang Party leader Wasawat Poungponsri. Wasawat posted on his Facebook page that Cambodian troops unilaterally and suddenly announced the closure of the border crossing, prompting the Thai side to prohibit crossing from the Thai side as well.
Earlier, the Chong An Ma border crossing was open two days a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 am to 3 pm. Following a border skirmish near the Chong Bok pass in Ubon Ratchathani, the Second Army Area restricted the crossing to one day a week, only on Thursdays from 9 am to 12 pm.
After the closure by Cambodian troops, Thai officials blocked the road at the Huay Chan Daeng checkpoint and informed people attempting to cross that they could not proceed to Cambodia on Thursday.
Local residents of Nam Yuen district also alerted each other via local social media groups, saying that the Nam Yuen district office was informed of the closure by Cambodia at 9:17 am.