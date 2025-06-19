Cambodia closes Chong An Ma border crossing on Thursday

Cambodia abruptly closed the temporary Chong An Ma border crossing on Thursday, prompting the Thai side to close the road leading to the border post in Ubon Ratchathani.

The temporary border crossing is located inside Khao Phra Wiharn National Park, in Ban Nam Yuen village, Tambon Zong, in Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen district.

The closure was reported by Thai Ruam Palang Party leader Wasawat Poungponsri. Wasawat posted on his Facebook page that Cambodian troops unilaterally and suddenly announced the closure of the border crossing, prompting the Thai side to prohibit crossing from the Thai side as well.