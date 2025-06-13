Supreme Court summons 20 witnesses for Thaksin’s prison leave inquiry

The inquiry stems from a petition filed by Chanchai Issarasenaruk, a former MP, requesting a review of the legality of how Thaksin’s sentence was enforced.

Although the Court ruled that the petitioner is not a direct victim and thus has no legal standing to request a revocation of the Department of Probation’s decision to grant Thaksin medical leave from prison to stay at the Police General Hospital, it found that the attached evidence raised reasonable doubts.

The Court expressed concern as to whether the enforcement of Thaksin’s sentence was conducted in accordance with the law and with fairness, or if he had received excessive special treatment.

Under Section 6 of the Organic Act on Criminal Procedure for Holders of Political Positions, 2017, the Court has the authority to initiate a fact-finding process when there is reason to doubt the legitimacy of sentence enforcement.