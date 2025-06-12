Medical Council stands firm on decision to punish 3 doctors in Thaksin’s case, overruling Health Minister Somsak's veto

The Medical Council convened on Thursday (June 12) to finalize its decision regarding the punishment of three doctors involved in the treatment of Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister, at Police General Hospital on the 14th floor, after Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin vetoed the Council's decision.
The three doctors who were subject to disciplinary action were:
On May 8, 2025, the Medical Council initially proposed a range of penalties, including suspending the medical licenses of two of the doctors. Despite Somsak's veto, the Council reaffirmed its decision following a meeting held on Thursday.
Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa, Vice President of the Medical Council and Council member, explained the decision, noting that the issue of medical ethics regarding the treatment of the former Prime Minister had attracted significant public attention. The Medical Council emphasized the importance of maintaining professional ethics and standards in the medical field, he added.
The Medical Council's meeting on Thursday was dedicated to reviewing the vetoed decision and discussing the appropriate course of action. 68 out of 69 voting members participated, and the decision to uphold the original ruling was passed with more than two-thirds of the votes in favor.
The Medical Council will now proceed with the enforcement of the decision, with relevant parties being notified accordingly.