Medical Council stands firm on decision to punish 3 doctors in Thaksin’s case, overruling Health Minister Somsak's veto

The Medical Council convened on Thursday (June 12) to finalize its decision regarding the punishment of three doctors involved in the treatment of Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister, at Police General Hospital on the 14th floor, after Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin vetoed the Council's decision.

The three doctors who were subject to disciplinary action were:

Dr Ruamthip Suphanan , from Prison Hospital, who was recommended for a warning.

, from Prison Hospital, who was recommended for a warning. Pol Lt Gen Dr Sopnarush Singhajaru , former chief doctor at Police General Hospital, now serving as Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police.

, former chief doctor at Police General Hospital, now serving as Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police. Pol Lt Gen Dr Taweesilp Wetchavitarn, the current chief doctor at Police General Hospital.

On May 8, 2025, the Medical Council initially proposed a range of penalties, including suspending the medical licenses of two of the doctors. Despite Somsak's veto, the Council reaffirmed its decision following a meeting held on Thursday.