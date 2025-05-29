Somsak vetoes Medical Council’s resolution on disciplinary actions against doctors

As expected, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has vetoed the Medical Council of Thailand’s resolution to take disciplinary action against three doctors over their opinion allowing Thaksin Shinawatra to stay in Police General Hospital rather than prison, according to his aide.
Thanakrit Jitareerat, Vice Public Health Minister, said Somsak sent his opinion to the council at 4 pm on Wednesday, requesting a review of its decision.
Thanakrit explained that a committee appointed by Somsak to review the council’s resolution submitted its findings on Tuesday, after which Somsak sent his written opinion back to the council on Wednesday.
It had been widely speculated that Somsak would veto the council’s resolution to punish the three doctors who recommended former prime minister Thaksin be allowed to stay in PGH for six months instead of Bangkok Remand Prison. Thaksin was released on parole in February last year after the extended hospital stay.
Thanakrit said the council investigated four doctors who were accused of violating medical ethics regarding their opinions on Thaksin’s health condition.
The council dismissed the complaint against one doctor and resolved to punish the other three—one with a warning and two with suspensions of their medical licences.
Thanakrit declined to disclose details of Somsak’s reply but said Somsak expressed opinions on each of the four doctors under investigation.
He added that Somsak’s opinions included agreement and disagreement with the council's decisions. Thanakrit’s statement indicated Somsak supported the dismissal of one complaint but opposed punishing the other three.
Somsak vetoed the council just one day after former Thaksin criticised the council, accusing some members of bias against him and of lacking professional ethics.
The Medical Council is scheduled to hold its first meeting after receiving Somsak’s reply on June 12. If the council wishes to reaffirm its resolution, it must secure a two-thirds majority—that is, 47 votes out of 70 members. This outcome is seen as unlikely, as the panel includes ex-officio members who are permanent officials and tend to adhere to government guidelines.