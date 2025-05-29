Somsak vetoes Medical Council’s resolution on disciplinary actions against doctors

As expected, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has vetoed the Medical Council of Thailand’s resolution to take disciplinary action against three doctors over their opinion allowing Thaksin Shinawatra to stay in Police General Hospital rather than prison, according to his aide.

Thanakrit Jitareerat, Vice Public Health Minister, said Somsak sent his opinion to the council at 4 pm on Wednesday, requesting a review of its decision.

Thanakrit explained that a committee appointed by Somsak to review the council’s resolution submitted its findings on Tuesday, after which Somsak sent his written opinion back to the council on Wednesday.