Medical Council confirms full transparency in Thaksin case, submits all documents to Public Health Minister  

Regarding rumors of lobbying to prevent certain committee members from attending the next meeting on June 12, Amorn firmly denied any interference. He confirmed his attendance, stating he had never missed a meeting and that the Medical Council would proceed with its usual process once the Minister provides feedback.

If the Council deems the matter fully reviewed, the case will be closed. However, if new and substantive evidence emerges, it may be reconsidered—though he noted that most relevant information had already been reviewed by both the Council and the Minister.

“The accused doctors still have the right to seek further justice through the Administrative Court, which is part of the established legal process. As for the current level of review, this should bring the matter to a close. Otherwise, if new submissions are allowed every month, the case would never end,” Amorn said.

Meanwhile, Thanakrit Jitareerat, Vice Minister for Public Health, stated that as of now, the Medical Council has confirmed there are no further documents to submit. The Privy Medical Council will meet again on May 26 to review all information before submitting its recommendation to Public Health Minister on May 27, he added.