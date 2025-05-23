Medical Council confirms full transparency in Thaksin case, submits all documents to Public Health Minister  

The Medical Council of Thailand has confirmed that it has already submitted all relevant documents to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin regarding the disciplinary ruling against four doctors involved in the controversial transfer of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from the Corrections Department Hospital to the VIP room on 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.
The Council previously ruled to issue disciplinary actions against three doctors—one received a formal warning, and two had their medical licenses suspended. The decision was forwarded to the Minister, in his capacity as President of the Privy Medical Council, who has 15 days from May 16, to consider whether to veto the ruling.
On Friday, Prof Dr Amorn Leelarasamee, a member of the Medical Council, clarified that all related documents were submitted to the Public Health Minister along with the Council’s decision, adding that there is already more than enough documentation for a fair and thorough review.
“This has been a transparent and fair judicial process. Every disciplinary action must be based on clear, documented evidence. While the deliberations are confidential among committee members, the facts and supporting materials are well-substantiated,” he said.
When asked about criticism that the Council ruled without having received complete documentation, Amorn refuted the claim, saying, “We requested full documentation from the beginning. We even extended deadlines twice to allow additional submissions, delaying a decision initially scheduled for April 10.”
He stressed that fairness was ensured throughout. “We received and considered all materials submitted. Once no further evidence was provided, we made a ruling accordingly. It followed proper procedure and ensured fairness for all parties involved,” he said.
Regarding rumors of lobbying to prevent certain committee members from attending the next meeting on June 12, Amorn firmly denied any interference. He confirmed his attendance, stating he had never missed a meeting and that the Medical Council would proceed with its usual process once the Minister provides feedback.
If the Council deems the matter fully reviewed, the case will be closed. However, if new and substantive evidence emerges, it may be reconsidered—though he noted that most relevant information had already been reviewed by both the Council and the Minister.
“The accused doctors still have the right to seek further justice through the Administrative Court, which is part of the established legal process. As for the current level of review, this should bring the matter to a close. Otherwise, if new submissions are allowed every month, the case would never end,” Amorn said.
Meanwhile, Thanakrit Jitareerat, Vice Minister for Public Health, stated that as of now, the Medical Council has confirmed there are no further documents to submit. The Privy Medical Council will meet again on May 26 to review all information before submitting its recommendation to Public Health Minister on May 27, he added.