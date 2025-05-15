Medical Council submits disciplinary resolution to Somsak, reply due in 15 days

The Medical Council of Thailand has formally submitted its resolution to discipline three doctors involved in former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s extended stay at the Police General Hospital. The resolution was handed to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who now has 15 days to respond.
The extensive resolution, comprising over 1,000 pages of supporting documents, was received on Thursday by Deputy Public Health Minister Thanakrit Jitareerat on Somsak’s behalf.
Thanakrit stated that Minister Somsak will form a review panel to study the resolution before making a final decision within the legal time frame. The 15-day countdown starts on 16 May, the day after the documents were officially recorded as received.
On 8 May, the Medical Council resolved to suspend the medical licences of two doctors and issue a warning to a third. The case concerns their roles in certifying Thaksin as being in a "critical condition", which allowed him to remain in hospital for six months, rather than being detained in Bangkok Remand Prison.
The council ruled there was no clear evidence that Thaksin was genuinely in a critical state, raising questions about the integrity of the medical certification process.
Under current regulations, the public health minister has the authority to veto the council's resolution. If he does not do so within 15 days, the resolution will stand as final.
If Somsak exercises a veto, the resolution can still be affirmed by a two-thirds majority (48 out of 72 members) of the Medical Council. However, such a margin is seen as difficult to achieve, since half of the council members are ex-officio government officials or deans of medical schools.
Thanakrit confirmed that two doctors believed to be involved have already submitted their appeals to the minister:
The resolution was formally delivered by Assoc Prof Dr Torpol Watana, assistant secretary-general of the Medical Council. He clarified that the disciplinary process is not yet complete, as it requires the minister’s decision in his role as honorary president of the council.
“The process has not been completed yet,” said Dr Torpol.
He also expressed surprise that the two doctors submitted appeals despite the resolution not being publicly finalised, raising concerns about possible information leaks.
Dr Torpol declined to comment on reports of internal lobbying among council members, aimed at securing votes to affirm the resolution in case of a ministerial veto.
The Medical Council's next monthly meeting is scheduled for 12 June, when further developments may be addressed depending on the minister’s response.