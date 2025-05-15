Medical Council submits disciplinary resolution to Somsak, reply due in 15 days

The Medical Council of Thailand has formally submitted its resolution to discipline three doctors involved in former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s extended stay at the Police General Hospital. The resolution was handed to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who now has 15 days to respond.

1,000-Page Dossier Delivered to Public Health Ministry

The extensive resolution, comprising over 1,000 pages of supporting documents, was received on Thursday by Deputy Public Health Minister Thanakrit Jitareerat on Somsak’s behalf.

Thanakrit stated that Minister Somsak will form a review panel to study the resolution before making a final decision within the legal time frame. The 15-day countdown starts on 16 May, the day after the documents were officially recorded as received.