Somsak vows fair, transparent review of Medical Council’s ruling

The Medical Council recently ruled on disciplinary action against the doctors involved in former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.

In response, Mr Somsak stated on Tuesday that he had not yet received the official notification from the Medical Council, but affirmed that he would take appropriate action once it arrives.

“Normally, I do not interfere in such matters. In the past, I have always supported the work of both the Medical Council and the Public Health Ministry,” he said.