Somsak vows fair, transparent review of Medical Council’s ruling

The Medical Council recently ruled on disciplinary action against the doctors involved in former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.
In response, Mr Somsak stated on Tuesday that he had not yet received the official notification from the Medical Council, but affirmed that he would take appropriate action once it arrives.
“Normally, I do not interfere in such matters. In the past, I have always supported the work of both the Medical Council and the Public Health Ministry,” he said.
He also noted that the response of the disciplined doctors must be considered. Somsak revealed that he had been informed by his assistant minister that Taweesin Wechawit, Chief Medical Officer at the Police General Hospital and one of the three doctors facing disciplinary action, intends to submit a formal petition seeking justice.
“If I receive such a petition, I will need to consider the next steps. I will review the content carefully and determine how best to clarify the situation so that the public is fully informed,” he added.
Somsak went on to say that he may enlist additional support to ensure a thorough and timely review, noting that he would have 15 days to act once the Medical Council's resolution is received.
He confirmed that he does not feel under pressure despite the intense public scrutiny, stating that he is determined to address all aspects of the matter and provide clear answers.
Asked whether he might issue a ruling that contradicts the Medical Council’s decision, Somsak responded, “This matter requires a very careful approach. I have been involved in politics since 1983, and I would not dare to act without reason or justification. Please rest assured — anything that can be disclosed will be revealed at the appropriate time.”
He concluded by saying that he has no concerns should the three doctors decide to submit formal petitions. “I will handle this matter with fairness and transparency,” he affirmed.