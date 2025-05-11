Correctional Hospital has not yet decided whether to sue Medical Council

The Department of Corrections on Sunday denied media reports claiming that its hospital has already resolved to seek a court order to revoke the Medical Council’s resolution to discipline three doctors involved in certifying former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra for an extended hospital stay.

In a press statement released on Sunday, the department stated that some media outlets had inaccurately reported with headlines such as: “Correctional Hospital plans to seek court revocation of Medical Council’s resolution.”

The department clarified that the Correctional Hospital became aware of the council’s resolution only through media coverage.