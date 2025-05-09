Somsak urges caution amid political speculation over Thaksin case

His comments came after the Medical Council of Thailand issued disciplinary measures against three doctors in connection with Thaksin’s prolonged stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.

Of the three, one received a formal warning, while the other two had their medical licences suspended due to a lack of conclusive evidence indicating that Thaksin was in a critical condition at the time.

Commenting on the matter, Somsak said the results of the Medical Council’s deliberations had not yet reached him, and therefore he was not aware of the full details. According to the law, the Public Health Minister has 15 days to consider the matter from the date the resolution is officially received.

As of now, we must wait for the official document outlining the resolution before any steps can be taken, he said.