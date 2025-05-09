Somsak urges caution amid political speculation over Thaksin case

His comments came after the Medical Council of Thailand issued disciplinary measures against three doctors in connection with Thaksin’s prolonged stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.
Of the three, one received a formal warning, while the other two had their medical licences suspended due to a lack of conclusive evidence indicating that Thaksin was in a critical condition at the time.
Commenting on the matter, Somsak said the results of the Medical Council’s deliberations had not yet reached him, and therefore he was not aware of the full details. According to the law, the Public Health Minister has 15 days to consider the matter from the date the resolution is officially received.
As of now, we must wait for the official document outlining the resolution before any steps can be taken, he said.
Somsak also urged politicians not to suggest that he would overturn the Medical Council’s decision, as he had not yet seen the results of the investigation—nor had he been informed of the identities of the three doctors involved.
He confirmed that, once the documents are received, he will conduct a thorough review in accordance with the law.
“I understand well that the Medical Council’s findings are likely to be politicised, as is evident by the fact that many politicians are already attempting to link the matter to politics, thereby causing confusion in society,” he added.
“We must adhere strictly to due process, regulations and the law. I also need time to review the details. From what I’ve read in the news so far, the Medical Council has not released any in-depth information.”
Somsak further urged the public not to speculate or draw conclusions based on personal assumptions, as doing so would be unfair to all parties involved.