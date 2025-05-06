PM Paetongtarn affirms Thaksin was genuinely ill 

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke to the press on Tuesday ( May 6 ), addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s hospitalisation on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.

She stated that the request for information from the Medical Council regarding his hospital stay has not yet reached her.

When asked about claims from some quarters that she must have known the full details of Thaksin’s condition, the Prime Minister responded: “As I’ve said before during parliamentary debates — if I told you the truth, would you believe me? That’s the question.”

Asked directly whether Thaksin is genuinely ill, Paetongtarn replied, “He is truly sick — and he has undergone surgery.”