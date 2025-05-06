PM Paetongtarn affirms Thaksin was genuinely ill 

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra spoke to the press on Tuesday ( May 6 ), addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s hospitalisation on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.
She stated that the request for information from the Medical Council regarding his hospital stay has not yet reached her.
When asked about claims from some quarters that she must have known the full details of Thaksin’s condition, the Prime Minister responded: “As I’ve said before during parliamentary debates — if I told you the truth, would you believe me? That’s the question.”
Asked directly whether Thaksin is genuinely ill, Paetongtarn replied, “He is truly sick — and he has undergone surgery.”
In response to a question regarding the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders summoning Thaksin to testify on June 13, and whether it could be a political manoeuvre to disrupt coalition arrangements, the Prime Minister commented: “That's a lot of speculation. The court set the date, and we must follow due process. I'm sure Thaksin will present evidence to clarify the matter — it will proceed accordingly.”
When asked if she believed the evidence would be enough to clear Thaksin of suspicion, Paetongtarn said: “It's in the legal process. Frankly, we already know what has happened. People who continue to doubt will keep doubting. Even if I speak with clarity, those who don’t believe will still find reasons not to. They’ll always think there’s more behind the scenes.”
She also touched on her father’s health, noting, “My father is 75 years old. When he gets sick now, his recovery is clearly slower than before. But it’s okay — our family has been through a lot. We must stay strong. That’s what we have to do.”
Looking ahead, she added, “We’ll soon have something we call a ‘Mind Month’ — a time to focus on mental wellness. It’s important to take care of our emotional health, to stay bright and positive. Holding on to anger or hatred isn’t good for anyone.”
After returning to Thailand in August 2023 following 15 years in self-imposed exile, Thaksin was sentenced to 8 years in prison for corruption-related charges (later reduced to one year via royal pardon). However, instead of serving time in a prison facility, he was transferred almost immediately to Police General Hospital, citing serious health issues, and remained on the 14th floor, a VIP section, for the entirety of his detainment.
This prolonged hospitalisation drew public scepticism and political criticism, especially from opposition figures and conservative factions who questioned whether Thaksin had received preferential treatment. Accusations emerged that he was faking illness to avoid incarceration.
Multiple petitions were filed requesting a formal investigation into the legitimacy of his hospital stay. Although earlier attempts were dismissed, Thailand’s Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political Office Holders recently invoked its own authority to initiate an inquiry — a rare move that signalled the seriousness of the claims.
The court has summoned Thaksin, along with officials from the Department of Corrections, Bangkok Remand Prison, and the Police General Hospital, to present medical records and other evidence justifying the stay. The deadline to submit evidence is within 30 days, with a formal hearing set for June 13, 2025.
This case has political ramifications, as it may influence public trust, the image of the judicial system, and factional dynamics between Thaksin's political base (Pheu Thai Party) and the conservative establishment.