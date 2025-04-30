Court to review Thaksin’s Prison Leave Controversy

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on April 30, 2025, issued an order to launch a fact-finding inquiry into the prison leave granted to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
The inquiry stems from a petition filed by Chanchai Issarasenaruk, a former MP, requesting a review of the legality of how Thaksin’s sentence was enforced.
Although the Court ruled that the petitioner is not a direct victim and thus has no legal standing to request a revocation of the Department of Probation’s decision to grant Thaksin medical leave from prison to stay at the Police General Hospital, it found that the attached evidence raised reasonable doubts.
The Court expressed concern as to whether the enforcement of Thaksin’s sentence was conducted in accordance with the law and with fairness, or if he had received excessive special treatment.
Under Section 6 of the Organic Act on Criminal Procedure for Holders of Political Positions, 2017, the Court has the authority to initiate a fact-finding process when there is reason to doubt the legitimacy of sentence enforcement.
Accordingly, the Court has ordered the following agencies to submit written clarifications and all related documents within 30 days of the order:
Office of the Attorney General
Department of Corrections
Police General Hospital
Bangkok Remand Prison
The Court has also scheduled a formal hearing with relevant parties, including Thaksin, on June 13, 2025, at 9.30am at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.
Background: Legal Cases Against Thaksin
Thaksin, former Prime Minister of Thailand, has been sentenced to a total of eight years in prison in three separate cases, all adjudicated by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.
He returned to Thailand on August 22, 2023, after nearly 15 years in self-imposed exile. Upon arrival, he was immediately taken into custody and transferred to Bangkok Remand Prison to begin serving his sentence.
However, he was quickly moved to Police General Hospital due to reported health concerns and has remained under medical supervision since. He never spent time in a standard prison facility.
Subsequently, Thaksin’s sentence was reduced to one year following a royal pardon issued under a royal decree. After serving part of his reduced sentence, he was granted parole and allowed to remain outside prison for continued treatment.
Public Scrutiny and Controversy
The leniency and rapid sequence of events surrounding Thaksin’s incarceration, medical leave, and early release have stirred public outcry and legal debate.
Critics argue that Thaksin received preferential treatment and was never subjected to standard incarceration procedures. His prolonged hospitalisation and subsequent parole without returning to prison have been widely questioned for potentially violating principles of justice and equal enforcement of the law.