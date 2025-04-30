Court to review Thaksin’s Prison Leave Controversy

The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on April 30, 2025, issued an order to launch a fact-finding inquiry into the prison leave granted to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The inquiry stems from a petition filed by Chanchai Issarasenaruk, a former MP, requesting a review of the legality of how Thaksin’s sentence was enforced.

Although the Court ruled that the petitioner is not a direct victim and thus has no legal standing to request a revocation of the Department of Probation’s decision to grant Thaksin medical leave from prison to stay at the Police General Hospital, it found that the attached evidence raised reasonable doubts.

The Court expressed concern as to whether the enforcement of Thaksin’s sentence was conducted in accordance with the law and with fairness, or if he had received excessive special treatment.

Under Section 6 of the Organic Act on Criminal Procedure for Holders of Political Positions, 2017, the Court has the authority to initiate a fact-finding process when there is reason to doubt the legitimacy of sentence enforcement.

Accordingly, the Court has ordered the following agencies to submit written clarifications and all related documents within 30 days of the order:

Office of the Attorney General

Department of Corrections

Police General Hospital

Bangkok Remand Prison

The Court has also scheduled a formal hearing with relevant parties, including Thaksin, on June 13, 2025, at 9.30am at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.

