No evidence Thaksin was too ill for prison, says ex-police chief

No concrete evidence has emerged to support claims that former premier Thaksin Shinawatra was too ill to serve his prison sentence, former national police chief Pol General Sereepisuth Temeeyaves said.



Sereepisuth, who is also leader of the Seri Ruam Thai Party, told the press on Monday that he had been invited by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to testify on the case for a second time so more details may come to light. However, he declined to disclose the content of his testimony.



The NACC is investigating allegations of misconduct by state officials who may have facilitated Thaksin’s prolonged stay in a VIP suite at the Police General Hospital. A committee has been set up to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

Thaksin, who returned to Thailand in 2023, was sentenced to eight years in prison for three separate cases, though this was reduced to one year through royal clemency. Yet, he did not spend a single night behind bars, being instead transferred to a premium ward on the 14th floor of the hospital reportedly due to serious health issues.