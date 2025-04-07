Heavy rain causes flooding on Phraeksa Road, Samut Prakan

The Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for today, April 7, 2025, forecasting a "summer storm" in Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

There is heavy rainfall, and flooding has occurred on Phraeksa Road, Samut Prakan, affecting both inbound and outbound traffic between Wat Phraeksa and Radmi Anant Market.

At 8.44am today, flooding was reported on both directions of Phraeksa Road, with severe traffic congestion. The outbound side is backed up near the entrance of Soi Thetsaban Bang Pu 30, while the inbound side is jammed at the entrance of Soi Phraeksa 10.