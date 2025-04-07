Search mission continues at collapsed building site despite morning rain

Despite heavy rainfall in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on Monday morning, rescue workers pressed on with their search for construction workers missing after the collapse of a building caused by the Myanmar earthquake.
The rain caused a slight delay to the planned 8 a.m. start of the 11th day of the operation, but rescuers ultimately decided to resume efforts despite the weather.
The rescue operation team has divided the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office building into four zones — A, B, C, and D — to coordinate the search more effectively.
Throughout Sunday night, rescue workers from various foundations continued operations in their assigned zones.
Earlier, heavy machinery had been used to clear some debris to access areas where missing workers were believed to be trapped.
On Monday morning, Suriyachai Rawiwan, commander of the operation, convened a meeting with all teams and urged them to intensify their efforts.
Among the foundations involved, the Siam Ruam Jai Buri Ram Foundation deployed a new team on Monday morning to relieve the crew that had been searching Zone B since 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
Meanwhile, the Siam Ruam Jai Chiang Rai Foundation reported a need for more gloves for its workers engaged in clearing the rubble.
At the shelter for victims’ relatives near the site, family members remained inside due to the rain, awaiting news of the missing workers.
As of Monday morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration updated the official death toll from the State Audit Office building collapse at 18, with 76 workers still reported missing while nine have been rescued.
.