Search mission continues at collapsed building site despite morning rain

Despite heavy rainfall in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on Monday morning, rescue workers pressed on with their search for construction workers missing after the collapse of a building caused by the Myanmar earthquake.

The rain caused a slight delay to the planned 8 a.m. start of the 11th day of the operation, but rescuers ultimately decided to resume efforts despite the weather.

The rescue operation team has divided the rubble of the collapsed State Audit Office building into four zones — A, B, C, and D — to coordinate the search more effectively.