Medical Council probes Thaksin’s hospital stay

Although dismissed by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, allegations that officials helped the former prime minister avoid detention in prison are still being investigated by the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT).
An MCT subcommittee on Wednesday submitted a letter requesting information on the alleged abuse of authority to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok. Thaksin was transferred to the Police General Hospital just hours after he returned to Thailand in August 2023 to serve his eight-year prison sentence. He spent the next six months at the hospital, reportedly on health grounds, before being paroled and then having his sentence commuted to one year by royal pardon.
The council letter, signed by MCT president Amorn Leelarasamee, asks the hospital chief for information on Thaksin’s transfer from the Correctional Hospital to the Police General Hospital, including a list of physicians involved in his treatment.
The subcommittee also requests doctors’ reports on Thaksin’s case from the Corrections Department and Justice Ministry, as well as copies of documents recording patient transfer, surgery, medical treatment, X-ray images and laboratory examination results.
“The subcommittee would like to request evidence from August 23, when Thaksin was sent to Police General Hospital, until he was discharged,” the letter said.
The subcommittee asked the Police General Hospital to submit its statement and evidence for investigation by January 15.