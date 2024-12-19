Medical Council probes Thaksin’s hospital stay

Although dismissed by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, allegations that officials helped the former prime minister avoid detention in prison are still being investigated by the Medical Council of Thailand (MCT).

An MCT subcommittee on Wednesday submitted a letter requesting information on the alleged abuse of authority to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok. Thaksin was transferred to the Police General Hospital just hours after he returned to Thailand in August 2023 to serve his eight-year prison sentence. He spent the next six months at the hospital, reportedly on health grounds, before being paroled and then having his sentence commuted to one year by royal pardon.