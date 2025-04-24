Ombudsman sets 30-day deadline for explanation on Thaksin’s extended hospital stay

NHRC May Be Asked for Further Details

When asked whether the NHRC's intent was for Thaksin to be retroactively imprisoned if the hospital stay order were nullified, Somsak said he had yet to fully review the petition’s details.

He noted that the Ombudsman would also request additional information from the NHRC to ensure all relevant facts are taken into account.

Multiple Agencies Under Scrutiny

The DOC, Correctional Hospital, and Police General Hospital will all be asked to submit explanations regarding Thaksin’s extended hospitalisation.

Somsak acknowledged feeling the pressure of public scrutiny, given the high-profile nature of the case, but expressed confidence that all agencies would cooperate fully.

Background on Thaksin's Case

Thaksin returned from self-imposed exile in August 2023. Upon his return, he was ordered to serve an eight-year prison sentence but was transferred to PGH on the same night he arrived at Bangkok Remand Prison.

He remained at PGH for six months, after which he was granted parole. During his hospital stay, a royal pardon commuted his sentence to one year, which he completed under parole at his residence.

