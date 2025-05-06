Thaksin case shifts politics, conservatives may rethink strategy

“The fact that the court is exercising its own authority to initiate an investigation is concerning for Thaksin,” a source explained. “Normally, unless there’s a strong indication of wrongdoing, the court wouldn’t take this step on its own. The weak point here is the optics: Thaksin returned to Thailand, entered prison, and suddenly suffered a critical illness. That timing raises questions.”

However, both scenarios remain purely speculative. Regardless of whether the court’s ruling favours or goes against Thaksin, since the case falls under a single-tier judicial system, its decision will be final and must be considered the end of the matter.

Thaksin’s future will inevitably have far-reaching implications for national politics, as he remains deeply intertwined with both the old and emerging centres of power.

The turning point for Thaksin and the Pheu Thai Party came after the 2023 general election, when they made a strategic pivot by aligning with the conservative establishment to form a coalition government — a move that left their former temporary ally, the “Orange Camp,” in opposition.

Looking ahead to the 2030 election, regardless of Thaksin’s personal fate, the Pheu Thai Party is expected to remain a central force in the political equation.

Crucially, the conservative bloc currently lacks a party better positioned than Pheu Thai to counter the rising popularity of the “People’s Party,” which is gaining broader support than any other political group.

As a result, the conservative leadership still sees value in working with Thaksin and Pheu Thai. A full political break remains unlikely, as casting them aside could leave the conservatives without a viable political partner, and potentially strengthen the influence of the “Orange Wave,” which many in the establishment view as the greater threat.

At the same time, it must be acknowledged that the name "Thaksin" remains a deeply divisive figure — almost a political toxin — for the conservative bloc, which has long been locked in a fierce battle against him. The conservative network is multilayered and complex, with various factions and relationships extending across multiple levels of influence.

Since Pheu Thai’s strategic realignment to lead a coalition government alongside parties affiliated with the conservative network, key policies championed by the "Red Camp" have faced consistent resistance. These initiatives have been obstructed by the "Blue Network" and conservative forces, effectively stalling any major achievements of the government and rendering it largely ineffective.

Political analysts broadly agree that the brands “Thaksin,” “Shinawatra,” and “Pheu Thai” do not align with the core interests of the conservative establishment. However, they remain a necessary partner, used strategically to block the rise of the "Orange Machine," which is seen as a more formidable and existential threat.

A key reason the conservative leadership continues to rely on Thaksin is that no political party within the conservative bloc is yet strong enough to stand alone against the rising "Orange Wave."

While hopes may rest with the Bhumjaithai Party, it suffers from a critical weakness: a lack of broad-based public appeal. The 2023 general election results underscore this — the party won just 3 party-list MP seats and 68 constituency seats. This clearly reflects the strength of its local political networks, particularly the "political clans," but also highlights its limited national popularity.

To become a leading party in any future election, a political force needs both grassroots strength and momentum driven by popular sentiment. At present, Bhumjaithai lacks the mass appeal needed to represent the conservative network independently. As a result, the conservative bloc still finds itself needing the support of Thaksin and the Pheu Thai Party to hold the political balance.

It is widely speculated that the conservative leadership has grown increasingly dissatisfied with Thaksin’s political manoeuvres on several occasions. It’s therefore no surprise that opposing factions — some long-time adversaries — have continued to apply pressure and stir controversy.

Sources say the conservative leadership’s core strategy may not be to turn Thaksin into a direct enemy or force a complete political split. Rather, their goal appears to be containment: to keep him operating within boundaries set by the conservative network, not overstepping or acting unilaterally in ways that disrupt the established order.

Going forward, the political dynamic between Thaksin and the conservative establishment bears close watching. The key question is whether they can find common ground. Both sides still rely on one another, borrowing each other's political power to stay afloat and govern effectively.