Phumtham upbeat court’s probe into prison leave won’t affect Thaksin or govt

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed confidence on Thursday that the ongoing inquiry by the Supreme Court into the controversial prison leave granted to Thaksin Shinawatra would not affect either the former prime minister or the Pheu Thai-led coalition government.
Phumtham said he believed no laws had been violated in the decision by the Corrections Department to allow Thaksin to serve six months of his sentence in hospital rather than in Bangkok Remand Prison before being granted parole.
Speaking during a visit to Channel 5, operated by the Royal Thai Army, Phumtham responded to questions from reporters regarding concerns over the fact-finding inquiry being conducted by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.
On 30 April, the court announced it would launch an inquiry into whether Thaksin's prison term had been enforced in accordance with the law and principles of justice, or whether he had received undue special treatment.
The court has scheduled the first session of the inquiry for 13 June at 9:30 am. Thaksin has been ordered to appear in court to be questioned by the judges.
Phumtham played down the significance of the inquiry, telling reporters that "nothing will happen" when asked whether the case could affect the government's stability.
When asked whether the political landscape would shift if the court rules against Thaksin, Phumtham replied: “Thaksin is confident he has done everything right. So, don’t worry. Nothing will happen.”
He added that he did not expect any political changes to follow the court session on 13 June.
Phumtham also dismissed as mere rumours reports that Thaksin was seeking court approval to leave the country out of concern over a possible unfavourable ruling.