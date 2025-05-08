Phumtham upbeat court’s probe into prison leave won’t affect Thaksin or govt

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed confidence on Thursday that the ongoing inquiry by the Supreme Court into the controversial prison leave granted to Thaksin Shinawatra would not affect either the former prime minister or the Pheu Thai-led coalition government.

Phumtham said he believed no laws had been violated in the decision by the Corrections Department to allow Thaksin to serve six months of his sentence in hospital rather than in Bangkok Remand Prison before being granted parole.

No Legal Breach, Says Phumtham

Speaking during a visit to Channel 5, operated by the Royal Thai Army, Phumtham responded to questions from reporters regarding concerns over the fact-finding inquiry being conducted by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.