Medical Council disciplines 3 doctors over Thaksin\'s hospital stay

According to Prof Dr Prasit Watanapa, the Council’s first vice president, one doctor received a formal warning, while the other two had their medical licences suspended due to a lack of conclusive evidence that the former Prime Minister was in a critical condition.

The Medical Council consists of 72 members, equally divided between two groups. Thirty-six are ex officio members, including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, the Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, the Director-General of the Department of Health, the Chiefs of Medical Departments in the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Police, and the Deans of Medical Faculties from universities across the country. The other 36 are elected members of the Medical Council.

During the upcoming Medical Council meeting , once the relevant agenda item is reached, the subcommittee—led by Emeritus Professor Dr Amorn Leelarasamee, who also serves as a Council member—will present the findings of the investigation. It is expected that summary documents will be distributed at the beginning of the meeting, and the subcommittee will provide clarifications and respond to questions regarding the investigation’s details.