PM Paetongtarn declines to comment on Thaksin’s hospital stay

Following the Royal Ploughing Ceremony at Sanam Luang in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, the Prime Minister, while waiting for her car, told reporters simply, “I’m wearing white today, so I won’t comment.”
Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong stressed that the disciplinary action taken by the Medical Council of Thailand against three doctors involved in Thaksin’s stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital was unrelated to politics.
He stated that the matter concerning the former Prime Minister is proceeding according to the judicial process.
Commenting on the Criminal Court's decision to deny Thaksin permission to travel to Qatar for talks with US President Donald Trump, Sorawong said that Thaksin merely exercised his right to request permission, and the court’s decision must be respected.
When asked whether Thaksin’s case could further inflame Thai politics, Sorawong said it was up to the media to make that determination. He insisted the issue does not affect the government’s operations, adding that Paetongtarn assumed office only after Thaksin had already been released.