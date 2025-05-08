Criminal Court denies Thaksin\'s request to travel to Qatar

However, Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontri, maintained that the ruler of Qatar had extended the invitation in Thaksin’s capacity as an adviser to the ASEAN chairman.

Thaksin told the court that his purpose in seeking permission to travel abroad was not to attend a mere social event, but to contribute to society by sharing his knowledge and experience for the benefit of the nation and its people.

He accepted the court’s discretion in denying the travel request, acknowledging that the proposed departure date of May 14 was close to a scheduled court hearing concerning his treatment at the Police General Hospital on June 13, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions.

When asked whether the court’s denial of Thaksin’s travel request would affect Thailand’s negotiations with the United States on economic matters and tariffs, Winyat said Thailand should aim to reach an agreement to mitigate the impact of US-imposed tariffs.

As for whether a new petition would be submitted, Winyat said it was a matter for the future, depending on the course of action taken under the defendant’s legal rights.

Regarding the upcoming court hearing related to Thaksin’s treatment at the Police General Hospital, Winyat explained that the session would examine whether Thaksin was genuinely unwell, or whether officials from any state agencies had facilitated or granted him undue privilege.

He urged the public to consider the matter based on facts and evidence, saying, “ What we will present to the court is based on our right to explain—and we are willing and confident that we can do so.”

Winyat further argued that the court should not intervene in Thaksin’s case following the dismissal of a related petition by Democrat Party ex-MP Charnchai Israsenarak on April 30.

He added that he might take the matter to the Constitutional Court to determine whether the court has jurisdiction in this case. However, he confirmed that he would provide explanations to the court and present arguments in response to Charnchai’s petition.

On the issue of the Medical Council of Thailand disciplining three doctors, Winyat said the resolution would be forwarded to the President of the Special Committee of the Medical Council, Somsak Thepsutin, who also serves as the Minister of Public Health, for further review and final approval.

Nevertheless, he challenged any of the doctors involved to come forward and publicly confirm that Thaksin was not genuinely ill.

Winyat declined to comment on whether Thaksin might have to return to prison, stating that such a decision rests with the judicial process. Regarding the hearing scheduled for June 13, he confirmed that the former Prime Minister is prepared to attend and is ready to undergo any legal penalties.

He concluded by expressing his belief that Thaksin, having endured significant challenges over the past 10 years, is a strong individual who deeply cares for the nation and its people—and that he will overcome this as well.