Thaksin is genuinely ill and ready to defend himself, says PM

Paetongtarn stated on Tuesday that the matter remains unresolved and that no member of the Medical Council has officially confirmed whether or not Thaksin is genuinely ill. She assured the public that everything is proceeding in accordance with judicial procedures.

She also clarified that the Medical Council’s ruling does not affect Thaksin personally, stating: “My father is ready to explain the facts as they are.” She added that the government is prepared to provide a clear explanation to the public regarding Thaksin’s medical condition prior to his return to Thailand.

The Prime Minister stressed that Thaksin’s case occurred before she assumed office, and noted that certain parties are trying to create misunderstandings, suggesting that she has interfered in the judicial process. She affirmed that she has no authority to intervene in any way.

Paetongtarn acknowledged that the case has affected the Pheu Thai-led government, but insisted: “What we can do is explain the facts based on evidence and what has actually happened.”