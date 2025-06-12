Overwhelming vote: Medical Council sanctions doctors in Thaksin case

When asked about the result of the vote, Prasit clarified that it wasn’t just a simple majority exceeding two-thirds. He explained that each case was considered individually. For all three cases, more than 60 council members agreed with the original decision, out of 69 eligible votes.

In response to calls for the disclosure of the names of the doctors who voted, Dr Prasit stated that doctors from various institutions and generations, as well as over 50,000 Thai citizens who signed the petition, are urging the Medical Council to uphold the principles of correctness and maintain professional ethics. He confirmed that all council members were aware of their responsibility and were committed to acting accordingly.

He emphasised that these actions were not seen as pressure but as encouragement, as they aligned with the council’s values.

"However, some groups are using certain mechanisms to prevent the Medical Council from doing what is right and adhering to professional ethics. They are trying to force us to act against our will. This can be considered pressure, and in some cases, it could even be seen as intimidation," he added.

When asked about Somsak’s use of the Administrative Court’s ruling in his explanation, Prasit expressed that he was not concerned. He explained that the investigation process involved 10 meetings, each lasting between 1 and 6 hours. In total, more than 60 hours of work were dedicated to the case over four months. Today, the council revisited the matter, reflecting on the decision made on May 8. He believed sufficient time had been spent thoroughly considering the issue.

Responding to Somsak’s statement that today’s ruling would set a standard for new doctors and might cause them to fear carrying out their duties, Prasit affirmed that both new and experienced doctors are taught the same principles. They understand medical ethics and the importance of doing what is right in their roles.

He emphasised that the council is acting in accordance with what they have been taught. He believes that medical students will view this case as a learning opportunity, understanding that the role of a doctor extends beyond treating patients—it also involves maintaining medical standards.