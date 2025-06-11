Elected members of medical council to show up in almost full force for Thursday’s vote

All but one of the elected members of the Medical Council of Thailand are expected to attend the meeting on Thursday, when the council will vote on whether to reaffirm its resolution regarding the case of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s extended hospital stay.

A source from the medical council said almost all elected members would attend the meeting to ensure there is no lack of quorum.

However, the quorum will also depend on the attendance of all the ex-officio members of the council, the source explained.

The 70 members of the medical council are split into 35 ex-officio members and 35 elected members.