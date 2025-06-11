Former senator alleges certain doctors were bribed to reverse medical council decision

A former senator on Wednesday alleged that several members of the Medical Council of Thailand had been offered bribes to change their vote when the council meets on Thursday to reaffirm its key resolution related to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn said he had heard from some doctors that offers had been made to certain members of the medical council to vote against the resolution during the scheduled meeting on Thursday.

Somchai alleged that the offers included luxury cars, which had been sent to the members' homes, and promises of high-ranking positions in return for voting against the May 8 resolution.