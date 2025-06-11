Former senator alleges certain doctors were bribed to reverse medical council decision

A former senator on Wednesday alleged that several members of the Medical Council of Thailand had been offered bribes to change their vote when the council meets on Thursday to reaffirm its key resolution related to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn said he had heard from some doctors that offers had been made to certain members of the medical council to vote against the resolution during the scheduled meeting on Thursday.
Somchai alleged that the offers included luxury cars, which had been sent to the members' homes, and promises of high-ranking positions in return for voting against the May 8 resolution.
On May 8, the council resolved to punish three doctors, including the surgeon general of the Police General Hospital, for giving medical opinions that provided justification for Thaksin’s 180-day stay in the PGH.
However, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin vetoed the resolution, requiring the council’s 70 members to reaffirm its decision with a two-thirds majority.
Somchai further alleged that apart from these offers, certain ex-officio members were also intimidated with threats to cut the budgets of their agencies.
Somchai called on the PGH surgeon general not to participate in the vote on Thursday, citing a conflict of interest.
He urged the 69 remaining members—both ex-officio and elected—to reaffirm the council’s resolution.
“Politicians are using every means to pressure the council to reverse its decision, but I trust the ethics of the doctors on the council. I believe they will adhere to their ethics and morality and reaffirm the May 8 resolution, ignoring the offers of cars, houses, and political positions,” Somchai said.
Somchai also called for the council to make the voting details public, allowing society to scrutinise the process.
He further stated that Somsak should not attend the meeting as he does not represent the entire council and should allow the council to make its decision independently.