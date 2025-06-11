Thaksin at centre of 14th-floor showdown as doctors clash with politics

The Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration is now grappling with intensifying pressure on multiple fronts, both political and economic.
On one hand, the country faces domestic and international economic volatility; on the other, the political landscape is increasingly turbulent, riddled with power plays and high-stakes manoeuvring.
With new developments emerging daily, Thailand finds itself in the eye of a storm.
On June 9, Sorrabhol Virameteekul, Assistant Managing Director and Head of Investment Strategy at Kasikorn Securities, reported that the Thai stock market had been trading in a narrow range with low turnover. Investors are awaiting the outcome of upcoming trade negotiations between the United States and China in London this week.
Domestically, attention is also focused on political developments, including a possible Cabinet reshuffle and a Supreme Court hearing on June 13 regarding Thaksin Shinawatra’s controversial hospital stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.
After returning to Thailand in 2023, Thaksin was sentenced and sent to prison. However, on the same night of his incarceration, he was transferred to the Police General Hospital for medical treatment. He remained there until his sentence was completed, sparking controversy and raising questions about special treatment and political influence in the handling of his case.
There are two key dates to watch in what some are calling a “legal battlefield”:
June 12: The Medical Council of Thailand will vote on whether to uphold its previous decision from May 8 to discipline three doctors involved in Thaksin’s hospital transfer and treatment. For the decision to stand, at least two-thirds of council members (47 out of 70) must vote in favour.
This high-stakes decision has ignited a confrontation between the medical community and political forces, especially after Thaksin's recent public appearance on May 27 at a drug policy forum hosted by the Office of Narcotics Control Board under Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong. The event was seen as carefully orchestrated to reassert his public presence and counter speculation about fleeing the country.
Thaksin has since gone on the offensive, releasing leaked messages to question the ethics of high-ranking individuals, which many interpret as pressure on Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, who also holds the role of honorary president of the Medical Council, to challenge or override the disciplinary ruling.
June 13: The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions will hold a hearing to investigate the legitimacy of Thaksin's hospitalisation and transfer. However, reports suggest that Thaksin may not attend in person and will instead be represented by his legal team.
Amid the ongoing proxy war, it is clear that the “Pheu Thai patriarch” is advancing his position through Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, who has raised concerns over the legitimacy of the Medical Council’s disciplinary decision, citing four key points:
The Ethics Subcommittee received the complaint and, after initial review, found sufficient grounds to proceed, forwarding the matter to a second subcommittee.
The Fact-Finding Subcommittee concluded:
Respondent 1 (Dr Watchai) was not guilty.
Respondent 2 (Dr Ruamthip) was found guilty and given a formal warning.
Respondent 3 (Pol Lt Gen Dr Sophonrat) was found guilty and given a probationary penalty.
Respondent 4 (Pol Lt Gen Dr Taweesilp) was not guilty.
The case was then forwarded to a third subcommittee.
The Ethics Review Subcommittee revised the proposed penalties before submitting the case to the full Medical Council.
The Medical Council made its final ruling:
Respondent 1: Not guilty.
Respondent 2: Guilty – issued a formal warning.
Respondent 3: Guilty – medical licence suspended.
Respondent 4: Guilty – medical licence suspended.
“In such a short period, the penalties were changed. The penalties shifted from the fact-finding subcommittee to the ethics review subcommittee, and then again at the Medical Council level. I would like to understand the reason behind these changes,” Somsak questioned.
He added, “If we allow a new standard for penalising doctors to take hold, it will lead to widespread disruption. If the process unfolds naturally, there would be no outcry. In the past, I didn’t interfere because no one filed a complaint or asked for justice. But when someone seeks fairness, we must take a closer look.”
Meanwhile, the medical community is pushing back. Doctors have launched a petition and the hashtag #SaveTheMedicalCouncil, calling for the Council to uphold its original ruling and ensure that professional ethics and fairness are fully respected.
Simultaneously, civic movements are mobilising. On June 11, groups such as the People and Student Network for the Reform of Thailand and the Dharma Army plan to rally in support of the Medical Council. They will gather at Chamai Maruchet Bridge near Government House before marching to the Ministry of Public Health.
In addition, Dr Tul Sittisomwong, a lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University, has invited fellow doctors and the public to show their support for the Medical Council on June 12, 2025.
All of this clearly reflects a growing clash between the medical profession and political forces—a conflict that is rapidly fuelling political tensions in the country.