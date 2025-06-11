Thaksin at centre of 14th-floor showdown as doctors clash with politics

The Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration is now grappling with intensifying pressure on multiple fronts, both political and economic.

On one hand, the country faces domestic and international economic volatility; on the other, the political landscape is increasingly turbulent, riddled with power plays and high-stakes manoeuvring.

With new developments emerging daily, Thailand finds itself in the eye of a storm.

On June 9, Sorrabhol Virameteekul, Assistant Managing Director and Head of Investment Strategy at Kasikorn Securities, reported that the Thai stock market had been trading in a narrow range with low turnover. Investors are awaiting the outcome of upcoming trade negotiations between the United States and China in London this week.

Domestically, attention is also focused on political developments, including a possible Cabinet reshuffle and a Supreme Court hearing on June 13 regarding Thaksin Shinawatra’s controversial hospital stay on the 14th floor of the Police General Hospital.

After returning to Thailand in 2023, Thaksin was sentenced and sent to prison. However, on the same night of his incarceration, he was transferred to the Police General Hospital for medical treatment. He remained there until his sentence was completed, sparking controversy and raising questions about special treatment and political influence in the handling of his case.

There are two key dates to watch in what some are calling a “legal battlefield”:

June 12: The Medical Council of Thailand will vote on whether to uphold its previous decision from May 8 to discipline three doctors involved in Thaksin’s hospital transfer and treatment. For the decision to stand, at least two-thirds of council members (47 out of 70) must vote in favour.