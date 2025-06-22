Medical council to probe more doctors over Thaksin's extended hospital stay

Although the resolution was initially vetoed by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, the council reaffirmed its decision on June 12 with a two-thirds majority vote.

Next meeting set for July

The council is expected to discuss the launch of the second probe during its monthly meeting, scheduled for Thursday, July 10.

The source noted that the new probe would follow the standard seven-step disciplinary process, beginning anew but with some overlap in personnel from the first investigation to maintain continuity. The council does not intend to rush the process, as the primary investigation has already addressed the core concerns.

At least five more doctors implicated

The council believes at least five additional doctors were involved and aims to clear any remaining doubts through this second probe.

Seven-step disciplinary process

The investigation will follow the Medical Council’s standard seven-step disciplinary procedure:

1. Initial ethics review

A subcommittee on ethics will investigate the doctors in question over four months. This period may be extended by two months if necessary.

2. Screening review

A screening subcommittee will assess the initial findings and provide a recommendation. This step may take one to two months.

3. Council deliberation

The full council will evaluate whether there are sufficient grounds for further investigation. If not, the case is closed. If so, it proceeds to the next step.

4. Formal investigation

An investigative subcommittee will examine the case in detail over six months, determining whether to drop the allegations or confirm professional misconduct.

5. External legal review

A separate screening panel, including outside legal experts, will offer an opinion and help draft the final report.

6. Final council decision

The council will consider the final report and decide on penalties or dismiss the case.

7. Ministerial review

The resolution will be submitted to the public health minister. If vetoed, the council must reaffirm it with a two-thirds majority.

