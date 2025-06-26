Jeeno Thitikul , Yin Ruoning to defend their title at the Dow Championship in Michigan

Ariya Jutanugarn, a 12-time LPGA Tour champion, and her sister Moriya Jutanugarn, a 3-time LPGA Tour champion, will compete together for the fifth time. In their previous appearances, they finished tied for 3rd in their first year, won the title in 2021, missed the cut in 2022, and tied for 32nd last year. Ariya has finished in the top 10 four times in 9 tour events this year, while Moriya has achieved one top-10 finish in 11 events.

Chanettee Wannasaen, a 2-time LPGA Tour champion, will play in the event for the third time, teaming up with Jaravi Boonchant for the second consecutive year. The duo finished tied for 8th last year. In 2023, Chanettee partnered with Arpichaya Yubol but failed to make the cut, as did Jaravi in 2023 with Gina Kim from the US.

Jasmine Suwannapura, a 3-time LPGA Tour champion, will play in her sixth consecutive Dow Championship, partnering with Kang Hee Ji from South Korea. Jasmine’s past finishes include a win in 2019, second place in 2021, missing the cut in 2022, and a tied 21st finish in 2023. This year, she has competed in 14 events, with her best finish being a tied 27th at the Black Desert Championship.

Arpichaya Yubol, playing for the third time, will partner with Pornanong Phatlum for the second year in a row after a tied 29th finish last year. Previously, she played with Chanettee Wanasaen in 2023 but did not make the cut. Pornanong will play in her sixth consecutive event, with her best finish being tied for 15th in 2022 alongside Pavarisa Yoktuan. This year, Arpichaya has played in 11 events, with her best result being tied for 9th at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open. Pornanong has played in 8 events this year.

Other notable pairings include Lydia Ko from New Zealand with Danielle Kang from the US, Ayaka Furue from Japan with Ana Narin from South Korea, Jennifer Kupcho from the US with Leona Maguire from Ireland, and Shyanne Knight and Elizabeth Sokoll from the US, the 2023 champions, as well as the Iwai twin sisters, Chisato and Akie from Japan.



