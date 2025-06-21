Toyota to raise car prices by over $200 in US from July onwards

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor is set to increase car prices by more than US$200 in the United States, starting from July. This move is a consequence of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

According to Bloomberg, Toyota spokesman Nobu Sunaga clarified via email on Saturday that the company will raise the price of some Toyota models by an average of $270 (around 8,850 baht), and increase the price of certain Lexus models by an average of $208 (around 6,800 baht).

The statement noted that the price adjustments are part of regular pricing changes, with new prices being influenced by various factors such as market conditions and competition, although no further details were provided.

This price hike follows a similar announcement from another Japanese carmaker, Mitsubishi Motors Corp, which recently revealed price increases for three models in the US, citing standard price adjustments based on inflation calculations.

The US market for Japanese cars heavily relies on imports and is grappling with the impact of President Trump’s tariff measures, which have imposed a 25% tax on cars and auto parts, already in effect.

 

