Subaru shuts Lat Krabang plant, shifts to imported vehicles

Monday marked the final day of operations for Subaru’s vehicle manufacturing plant at Bangkok’s Lat Krabang industrial estate – a move the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) saw as a strategic cost-cutting measure.

Earlier this year, TC Subaru (Thailand) announced that all Subaru vehicles would be imported following a joint decision by Tan Chong International (TCIL) and Subaru Corporation to cease car assembly operations in Thailand by yearend.

Subaru, which opened the factory spanning 100,000 square metres on April 23, 2019, is one of two major Japanese automakers halting production in Thailand. Suzuki Motor (Thailand) has also announced plans to end local vehicle production by the end of 2025.