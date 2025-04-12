Thai PM Extends Songkran Wishes and Heads to Chiang Mai for Celebrations

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has sent her warmest Songkran greetings to the Thai people, wishing them happiness, safe travels, and quality time with their families during the traditional New Year celebrations.

She also emphasised the importance of responsible driving, urging people to avoid getting behind the wheel if intoxicated or tired.

The Prime Minister is set to travel to Chiang Mai tomorrow (13th April) to oversee tourist safety and travel facilitation, and to participate in the city's unique Songkran traditions, known locally as "Pee Mai Mueang."

