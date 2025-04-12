Thai PM Extends Songkran Wishes and Heads to Chiang Mai for Celebrations

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has sent her warmest Songkran greetings to the Thai people, wishing them happiness, safe travels, and quality time with their families during the traditional New Year celebrations.
She also emphasised the importance of responsible driving, urging people to avoid getting behind the wheel if intoxicated or tired.
The Prime Minister is set to travel to Chiang Mai tomorrow (13th April) to oversee tourist safety and travel facilitation, and to participate in the city's unique Songkran traditions, known locally as "Pee Mai Mueang."
Her itinerary begins at approximately 4:30 PM at Khuang Pratu Tha Phae, where she will preside over the opening ceremony of the "Amazing Songkran Chiangmai x Boryeong Mud Festival 2025," a cultural exchange event with South Korea.
She will also inaugurate the "Maha Songkran Chiang Mai Amazing Water Splash Tunnel" and launch the "Tuk Tuk Thailand Maha Muan Maha Man" parade, joining in the festivities with tourists.
Following this, the Prime Minister will visit Wat Phra Singh Woramahawihan to participate in the traditional bathing ceremony for the revered Phra Phuttha Sihing Buddha image, a symbol of Chiang Mai.
She will then proceed to Maya Square at Maya Shopping Center to join the "SF My Water World Songkran Festival 2025."
On Monday, 14th April, the Prime Minister will attend the "Pee Mai Mueang San Kamphaeng Tradition" at the Long Him Khao Community in San Kamphaeng District.
She will witness a welcoming performance from the local community, participate in the bathing of Buddha images and the "Rod Nam Dum Hua" ceremony (pouring water on elders for blessings), and tour the "Following the Footsteps of Handicrafts: San Kamphaeng Memories Festival," featuring local OTOP products.