Thai Survey Reveals Shift Towards Healthier Songkran Celebrations

A recent survey by Thailand's Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) has shed light on the health-related behaviours of the population during the upcoming Songkran festival.
While a notable proportion still plan to celebrate with alcoholic beverages, the findings also indicate a growing trend towards alcohol-free celebrations and healthier food options.
The DHSS, collaborating with provincial health and education authorities, polled over 121,000 people between late March and early April to gauge potential health risks during the Songkran period.
The survey highlighted that while the majority intend to travel back to their hometowns, their plans for celebrating the water festival show some interesting shifts.
Over half of the respondents plan to celebrate Songkran, with nearly a third opting for alcohol-free celebrations at home. However, almost 15% still intend to enjoy alcoholic drinks at home, with a smaller percentage planning to do so outside their residence.
Regarding the traditional water play, the use of powder remains the most popular activity, followed by splashing water from pickup trucks. A significant minority will also be using cold or iced water, and a smaller proportion will employ high-pressure water guns.
In terms of food choices for the celebrations, grilled dishes and "Moo Kratha" (Thai barbecue) remain the most popular. However, a noteworthy 21% indicated they would be opting for healthier food options, prioritising meals low in carbohydrates, sugar, and fat. Traditional spicy salads and grilled meats also feature prominently in celebratory menus.
The DHSS highlighted the encouraging increase in those choosing alcohol-free celebrations and healthier food, suggesting a growing health consciousness among the population. This shift aligns with the Ministry of Public Health's ongoing campaign to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs).
The department affirmed its commitment to supporting and promoting healthy behaviours through its network of health volunteers, both young and established. They will continue to monitor behaviours that could pose health risks during festivals and throughout the year, encouraging Thais to make healthier choices regarding diet, exercise, and abstaining from alcohol and smoking.