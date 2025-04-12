Thai Survey Reveals Shift Towards Healthier Songkran Celebrations

A recent survey by Thailand's Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) has shed light on the health-related behaviours of the population during the upcoming Songkran festival.

While a notable proportion still plan to celebrate with alcoholic beverages, the findings also indicate a growing trend towards alcohol-free celebrations and healthier food options.

The DHSS, collaborating with provincial health and education authorities, polled over 121,000 people between late March and early April to gauge potential health risks during the Songkran period.

The survey highlighted that while the majority intend to travel back to their hometowns, their plans for celebrating the water festival show some interesting shifts.

Over half of the respondents plan to celebrate Songkran, with nearly a third opting for alcohol-free celebrations at home. However, almost 15% still intend to enjoy alcoholic drinks at home, with a smaller percentage planning to do so outside their residence.